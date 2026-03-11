IAF Agniveer Vayu Open Recruitment Rally Draws Strong Interest in Telugu States

Vijayawada: The Indian Air Force’s Agniveer Vayu open recruitment rally at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur is generating strong interest among youth from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, officials said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a media interaction at the district sainik welfare office in Guntur, Hyderabad Air Force recruiting officer Wing Commander Shaik Yakoob Ali said a large turnout of aspirants is expected.

The rally is part of the Agniveer Vayu recruitment drive for both male and female candidates from the two states. The selection process for women candidates has already been completed.

Male candidates from Andhra Pradesh will attend the rally on March 12, while candidates from Telangana will participate on March 15. The selection process will be held at Acharya Nagarjuna University campus.

Ali said eligible candidates can directly report to the venue as no prior online registration is required. They must bring original or digitally verified educational certificates (Class X and XII or equivalent), domicile certificate, NCC certificate if applicable, Aadhaar card, email ID, mobile number and 10 recent passport-size colour photographs, along with six photocopies of each certificate.

Entry will be allowed from 4 am, and candidates have been advised to arrive between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. No entry will be permitted after 10 am.

Special APSRTC bus services are being operated from Vijayawada and Guntur to facilitate candidates.

Wing Commander Ali also warned aspirants against middlemen or agents and said the selection process would be transparent and merit-based.

District sainik welfare officer R. Gunaseela was also present at the briefing.