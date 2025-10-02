I Was Treated Like A Terrorist In Jail, Says Midhun Reddy

Tirupati:YSRC Rajampet MP Peddireddy Venkata Midhun Reddy alleged that he was treated like a terrorist during his recent imprisonment, accusing the Telugu Desam (TD)-led NDA government of misusing the legal system to harass him and his family.

Addressing the media in Tirupati on Wednesday, the Rajampet MP said he was kept in jail for 73 days under strict conditions that violated his basic rights. “I was placed under constant CCTV surveillance and denied access to speak with anyone. Even jail officials were afraid to talk to me and no facilities were provided until the court intervened. Visitors who came to meet me were also closely monitored,” he said.

Midhun Reddy alleged that the arrest was politically motivated and intended to cause mental agony to his parents. “The government filed these cases with no purpose other than to harass me. They gain nothing from this except a momentary sense of satisfaction”, he said.

The YSRC leader thanked party president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for standing by him during the difficult period. “Whatever the challenges, I will not step back. People are observing everything that is happening. Instead of focusing on governance, the TD is indulging in diversionary politics,” he added.

Midhun Reddy said similar cases were filed against him during the TD’s earlier tenure between 2014 and 2019. “Each time the TD comes to power, they target me with fabricated cases and arrests. This has been their pattern of functioning”, he alleged.

Claiming that his imprisonment was marked by harsh treatment, the Rajampet MP said, “They looked at me as if I were a terrorist. My basic rights were violated inside the prison”.

Midhun Reddy said he was ready to face any challenges ahead and would not retreat under pressure.