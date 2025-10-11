I Am Neither Left nor Right, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Clarifies

Vijayawada: Jana Sena president and Deputy Chief Minister sought to clarify misconceptions about his ideology.

"I am neither left nor right,” he observed, while unveiling Telugu translation of Indian diplomat and author Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri’s English novel “Swallowing the Sun” at the Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Titled “Aame Suryudini Kabalinchindi”, the Telugu version has been translated by senior journalist A. Krishna Rao.

Pawan Kalyan maintained that he reads books from all perspectives — leftist, nationalist and spiritual. “True patriotism must come naturally to every Indian,” he maintained.

Describing the book as a tribute to the indomitable power of women, the Deputy CM said a woman’s strength is incomparable. “If she wills, she is mighty enough to swallow the sun itself,” he remarked, pointing out that the role Indian women play in society reflects the greatness of our civilizational values."

Pawan Kalyan called Durga Devi the source of all strength. "Our culture reveres women because we recognise them as the origin of creation and power. Indian culture and spirituality have celebrated the supremacy of women," he observed.

Underling his lifelong reading habit, the Jana Sena chief said, "Books help cultivate mental strength and clarity. They shape our thinking and broaden our understanding of society. Each book unveils a different facet of life and helps sharpen one’s intellect."

The Deputy Chief Minister recalled naming the women’s wing of Jana Sena Party after Jhansi Lakshmi Bai, underlining that courage and determination of women are essential for social transformation.

Pawan Kalyan lauded the Centre’s initiative to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures, saying it would strengthen women’s role in decision-making and governance.

Those present at the book unveiling included Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, MP Vallabhaneni Balashouri, MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad, author Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri, translator A. Krishna Rao, writer Kuppili Padma, and Emesco Publishers head Vijay Kumar.