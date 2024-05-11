I am Battling with the Opposition’s Conspiracy Strategies: CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said he is battling with the Opposition’s conspiracy strategies during the present polls. “During the election cycle, the Opposition presents a manifesto with fake promises. What legal action should be taken against them,” he asked.

The Chief Minister addressed election meetings for the YSRC in Mangalagiri, Nagari and Kadapa on Friday.

Addressing the people in Kadapa in support of his LS candidate Y.S. Avinash Reddy, the Chief Minister said, “Those who claim to be the heirs of YSR have joined hands with his enemies to destroy Avinash Reddy's life. They want to create a political vacuum in Kadapa district, but I have faith in Avinash, who will win with a huge majority.”

“In a bid to tarnish the YSR family's political legacy, they unleashed every investigation agency against us. Now, the very same Congress plans to pay respects at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya. The party that degraded my father and falsely imprisoned me for 16 months is now visiting his grave.”

“Voting for the Congress will be a betrayal of the YSR legacy. Chandrababu deals with the BJP by day and the Congress by night. They want to split our votes and enable Chandrababu win the election. People should decide the politics of Kadapa, not the party that got fewer votes than NOTA and divided the state," the Chief Minister said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy asked why Chandrababu was still a part of the NDA even as the BJP was against minority reservations. "It is not right to play with Muslim reservations for politics. We stand by the minorities in issues like NRC and CAA. But Chandrababu joined hands with the BJP to cancel the 4 per cent reservation for Muslims. Can Babu say there should be Muslim reservations in PM Modi's presence?”

The four per cent Muslim reservation, he stressed, is not based on religion but on their backwardness. “This election will determine the development and continuation of schemes for the next five years," Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

The Chief Minister asked, “We initiate legal proceedings against individuals who have committed crimes. When there is fraud, we file cheating cases against the perpetrators. During the election cycle, the Opposition presents a manifesto with impossible-to-implement promises to cheat the people. What legal action should be taken against them?”

”Their deceitful actions and conspiracies reached a point wherein the welfare measures of the YSRC are being halted. They have resorted to the disruption of the pension distribution and other welfare schemes, which had been reaching the doorsteps of the people. It has been two months, and these schemes haven't reached the beneficiaries, since the opposition is playing games with the poor,” said Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He continued, “I did not start the welfare assistance just before elections. It has been distributed according to the welfare calendar for the last five years. A government is elected for 5 years, but at 57 months, they want to strangle the administration. It is not my government that they are throttling, but the voices of the poor students, women and farmers. If you want to change the lives of the poor, vote for Fan.”

“Chandrababu looted the exchequer during his term as chief minister. Now, he is giving handouts of `2,000 to `5,000 for people to vote for his party and alliance. Accept the cash, since the money belongs to the public, but think twice before voting. If you vote for Jagan Mohan Reddy, all the schemes will continue, but if you vote for Chandrababu by mistake, all the schemes will end,” said the CM.