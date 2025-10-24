Kurnool: Many feared dead and several others were severely injured after a bus caught fire following a collision with a two-wheeler at Ulindapadu on the outskirts of Kurnool in the early hours of Friday.

Collector Dr. A. Siri confirmed that 11 people died in the incident, both drivers managed to exit the bus safely, and all 11 bodies have been identified.

The V Kaveri Travels bus was travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru with around 40 passengers and two drivers when the accident occurred. The impact reportedly triggered the fire, trapping many inside. Most of the passengers were aged between 35 and 40 years, and several managed to escape by breaking the emergency windows.

According to preliminary details from the police and driver Gudipati Sivanarayana, the air-conditioned bus caught fire after hitting a two-wheeler during heavy rain. The driver and passengers tried to break the windows to escape. While some managed to get out, several others were trapped inside and are feared to have died. Around 10 injured passengers were shifted to the Government General Hospital in Kurnool for treatment.

DIG Dr. Koya Praveen, SP Vikrant Patil, Joint Collector Nurul Quamar, Commissioner P. Viswanath, and other officials rushed to the spot and are overseeing rescue operations and treatment of the injured. The exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has alerted the district administration and directed officials to ensure the best possible medical care for the victims. Ministers M. Ramprasad Reddy, TG Bharath and B.C. Janardhan Reddy have also sought detailed reports on the incident.