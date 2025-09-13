Hyderabad Boy Traced To Eluru

Kakinada:The Eluru police helped reunite a boy from Borabanda in Hyderabad to his parents after he ran away from home over two years ago.

Two days back, the Eluru police, led by women station CI Subba Rao visited the Boys Hostel at Sanivarapupeta. The cops gathered details of the boys. A boy gave his name as Ibrahim and his father’s name as Akram and said their house was near Hyderabad’s Borabanda Railway Station.

He told the cops that he left the house two and a half years back. It emerged that he was having some problems with his parents, boarded a train and reached Guntur. The local police admitted him to a rescue home in Vijayawada and later took to Eluru. He studied Class IV in the hostel.

The Eluru police sent the boy’s photo to the Hyderabad police, which was circulated in whatsapp groups. The parents of the boy, who had already placed a missing complaint with the police, identified him and reached Eluru. DSP Sravan Kumar said the boy was handed over to his parents on Friday.