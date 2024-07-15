Husband, Wife Die in Roof Collapse Before House-Warming Event

Anantapur: In a tragic incident, a wife and husband died and two children suffered serious injuries after the roof of their new house collapsed in the rains a day before the housewarming ceremony.

The incident occurred at Havaligi in Vidapanakal mandal in the district late on Saturday. The house belonged to Mareppa of Havaligi, a farm labour.

Several close relatives reached the village a day in advance to attend the ceremony. At night, Mareppa, 49, his wife, Lakshmi, 45, along with their daughter Manasa and Lakshmi’s brother Ramu slept in the newly built house.

In view of continuous rains, the roof of the house got damaged and collapsed at night. Mareppa and Lakshmi died on the spot while Manasa and Ramu suffered serious injuries. Mareppa’s son escaped unhurt as he was sleeping outside the house.

Though locals rushed to the house and took up rescue work, the wife and husband were dead while Manasa and Ramu were struggling with serious injuries. They were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

The Vidapanakal police registered a case and shifted the bodies for post mortem.