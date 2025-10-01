Human Trafficking Cases Decline in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh recorded 123 cases of human trafficking under the IPC in 2023, a drop from 163 in 2022. However, the state’s conviction rate stands at just 2.3%, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data released on September 30 and analysed by HELP organisation.

The state ranked fifth in India for total trafficking victims in 2023 and was fourth nationally for victims trafficked for sexual exploitation in 2022.

A total of 209 victims were identified in 2023, including 201 women and 8 men. Of these, 192 were adult women and 17 were children below 18 years. Police rescued 201 victims, comprising 182 adult women and 19 children.

Sexual exploitation remained the leading purpose, accounting for 149 victims. Other forms included forced labour (42 victims), forced marriage (5), domestic servitude (3), and begging (2).

Despite 623 arrests, only 435 were charge-sheeted. Courts convicted just 8 individuals, while 494 were acquitted or discharged. Of the 182 charge-sheeted cases, only 4 resulted in conviction, leading to the 2.3% conviction rate.

Under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act (ITPA), the state registered 68 cases involving 84 women victims in 2023. Additionally, 11 cases were filed for procuring individuals, including minors, for prostitution, affecting 12 victims.

The state also booked cases under related IPC sections, including 68 cases under Section 370A (exploitation of trafficked persons) and 26 under Section 366A (procurement of minor girls).

Brief Rundown

Human Trafficking in AP in 2023 as per National Crime Records Bureau

Cases registered:

. 123 cases in 2023

à 163 in 2022

Victims:

à Adult women: 192

à Children (<18 years): 17

à Total: 209 (201 Female, 8 Male)

Rescued Victims:

à Rescued: 201 (182 Adult women, 19 Children)

Purposes of trafficking:

à Sexual exploitation: 149

à Forced labour: 42

à Forced marriage: 5

à Domestic servitude: 3

à Begging: 2

Law enforcement outcomes:

àA rrested: 623

à Charge-sheeted: 435

à Cases sent to court: 182 (4 Convictions, 170 Acquittals/Discharges)

n CONVICTION RATE: 2.3%

Other cases registered:

à Cases under ITPA: 68 (84 women victims)

à Cases of procuring for prostitution: 11 (12 victims)

àCases under IPC Sec. 370A: 68 (exploitation of trafficked persons)

à Cases under IPC Sec. 366A: 26 (procurement of minor girls)