Huge Crowds of Devotees Throng Srisailam Temple

Kurnool: Huge crowds lined up patiently from 3 a.m. onwards on Monday to have the darshan of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi at the Srisailam Temple coinciding with the second Karthika Somavaram.

The devotees first had a dip in the Pathalaganga before offering prayers at the temple. Temple authorities made special arrangements to ensure smooth darshan for all devotees.

The temple opened for the morning religious rituals at 3 a.m. Endowments authorities allowed devotees to have their darshan from 4:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 pm.

In view of the huge crowds, authorities suspended Sparsha Darshanam and Samuhika Abhishekams.

Temple officials offered breakfast, drinking water and hot milk to devotees waiting in the queue complex. Special arrangements had also been made at the Uttara Mada Veedhi and Gangadhara Mandapam for devotees to perform Karthika Deeparadhana.