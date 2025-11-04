 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Huge Crowds of Devotees Throng Srisailam Temple

Andhra Pradesh
4 Nov 2025 1:20 AM IST

The temple opened for the morning religious rituals at 3 a.m. Endowments authorities allowed devotees to have their darshan from 4:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 pm.

Huge Crowds of Devotees Throng Srisailam Temple
x
Srisailam Temple. (Image: X)

Kurnool: Huge crowds lined up patiently from 3 a.m. onwards on Monday to have the darshan of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi at the Srisailam Temple coinciding with the second Karthika Somavaram.

The devotees first had a dip in the Pathalaganga before offering prayers at the temple. Temple authorities made special arrangements to ensure smooth darshan for all devotees.

The temple opened for the morning religious rituals at 3 a.m. Endowments authorities allowed devotees to have their darshan from 4:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 pm.

In view of the huge crowds, authorities suspended Sparsha Darshanam and Samuhika Abhishekams.

Temple officials offered breakfast, drinking water and hot milk to devotees waiting in the queue complex. Special arrangements had also been made at the Uttara Mada Veedhi and Gangadhara Mandapam for devotees to perform Karthika Deeparadhana.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
srisailam temple andhra pradesh andhra pradesh news 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X