HudHud Was Most Devastating Cyclone for AP in 50 Years

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh was hit by 61 cyclonic storms from 1970 to 2025, but the worst was the 1977 cyclone that left at least 10,000 dead when a seven-metre high storm surge hit the Diviseema. The most devastating in this century was the HudHud, which left a trail of destruction in Visakhapatnam on October 12, 2014.

It claimed 40 lives and divested the entire greenery in the city, which was said to be one of the greenest in the country. The system also plunged the city into darkness for over a week, and normalcy was restored after the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu personally camping in the city for a week and supervised the restoration.

The latest cyclone, Montha, caused evacuation of over 10,000 people in Kakinada and Kinaseema hours before the system crossed the coast near Kakinada.

Cyclone Michaung (2023) crossed the coast near Bapatla with wind speeds reaching 90 kmph to 100 kmph. It caused heavy rainfall, damage to infrastructure and flooded several nearby districts.

The Cyclones, year-wise:

Mandous (2022) affected coastal districts of the state, bringing heavy rain to most parts.

Asani (2022) made landfall as a weakened and made landfall as deep depression near Machilipatnam, causing heavy rains and damaging crops.

Nivar (2020) made a second landfall on the AP coast as a deep depression, causing heavy rainfall, flooding and crop damage.

Pithai (2018) made landfall as a weakened system at Katrenikona in East Godavari. It led to evacuation, disrupted power and the transport system.

Titli (2018) made landfall near Palasa in Srikakulam district as a very severe cyclonic storm. It extensively damaged crops in Srikakulam district.

Phani (2013) struck Odisha and AP coasts with high velocity winds, damaging homes and infrastructure. Extensive evacuation helped minimise loss of life.

Nilam (2012) made landfall in Tamil Nadu, but heavy rainfall and strong winds affected Nellore and Chittoor districts.

Laila (2010) crossed AP coast near Bapatla, causing heavy rain, power outages and disruption of transport.

Ogni (2006) crossed the coast between Ongole and Machilipatnam.

Khaimuk (2006) struck the coast near Kavali.