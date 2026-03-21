HSL Draws Attention at Delhi Conclave

Visakhapatnam: Hindustan Shipyard Limited participated at the two-day national defence conclave on March 19 and March 20 held at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi.

It was a flagship platform bringing together defence leaders, industry, MSMEs and policymakers to advance India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem. The HSL booth witnessed strong footfall from vendors and MSMEs across the country, generated strong engagement and opened new avenues for strategic partnerships across current and upcoming projects.

CMD of HSL G. Venkateswarlu, along with senior officials, actively engaged with stakeholders, strengthening HSL’s industry connections.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh visited the HSL booth, where HSL highlighted expanding vendor participation and future collaboration opportunities. HSL also contributed to key technical sessions, with Commodore (retd) Rohit Gaur, senior chief project superintendent, highlighting defence MRO and lifecycle support and the growing role of MSMEs, while Sadasiva Rao, GM, highlighted collaboration opportunities across shipbuilding, modular construction, refits, upgrades, and export platforms.