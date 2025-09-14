HRF Urges Andhra Pradesh Government to Halt BPCL Petrochemical Project in Nellore

Nellore: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has urged the Andhra Pradesh government to stop land acquisition for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (BPCL) proposed refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Gudluru and Kavali mandals of Nellore district, warning of “devastated livelihoods and unmitigated pollution.”

The project, planned on 6,000 acres to house a 9 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) refinery, would displace four villages completely and one partially, besides threatening the livelihood of farming and fishing communities across at least a dozen nearby villages, HRF said in a statement following a fact-finding visit on Sunday, September 14.

“Farming and fishing sustain thousands in these coastal panchayats, where fertile tanks and abundant groundwater support paddy and groundnut cultivation,” HRF noted. “A petrochemical complex here will irreversibly damage agriculture, fisheries, and water sources including the Elkeru river and Buckingham Canal.”

The Forum highlighted that over 2,500 acres in Chevuru, earlier acquired for a solar panel project, are now being diverted to BPCL — a move it termed “illegal and unacceptable.”

HRF also questioned the scale of land sought, pointing out that comparable projects operate on much smaller parcels: Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL)’s 10 MMTPA refinery in Tamil Nadu occupies 800 acres, HPCL’s 15 MMTPA unit in Visakhapatnam stands on 900 acres, and IOC’s 15 MMTPA complex at Paradip spans 3,350 acres.

“With state subsidies covering 75% of the proposed Rs 1 lakh crore investment, the project promises just 1,250 permanent jobs. The social and environmental costs far outweigh the benefits,” HRF said.

Local residents have been voicing strong opposition in public meetings, reiterating fears of displacement, pollution, and loss of livelihoods.

The statement was signed by HRF state vice-president A. Ravi, general secretary Y. Rajesh, secretary G. Rohith, and executive committee member Md. Iqbal.