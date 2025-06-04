HRF Demands AP Home Minister’s Resignation Over Defence of Police Assault

Visakhapatnam: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has strongly condemned the remarks made by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha during a media conference on June 2, where she defended the public assault of three youths by the Tenali police.

The forum has called for Anitha’s resignation, citing a significant breach of both legal and ethical responsibilities. The incident, which was widely circulated on video, highlights the issue of police impunity, and the minister’s justification for the assault represents a serious violation of her constitutional duties.

Y. Rajesh, the HRF AP state general secretary, said, “Instead of ensuring accountability, the minister’s stance has fostered a culture of lawlessness within the police force.”

HRF demands an independent, time-bound inquiry into her statements and calls for her immediate removal from office if the inquiry confirms her comments, he said. The forum asserts that her endorsement of police excesses undermines the rule of law, which is a fundamental principle of India’s Constitution.

Furthermore, the HRF has expressed concern over the alarming silence of the state’s Director General of Police, who has not publicly addressed the misconduct. V.S. Krishna, a member of the HRF AP and TG coordination committee, said, “The right against torture is a non-negotiable human right, and no political justification can override this fundamental principle. By defending police violence, the minister has set a dangerous precedent.”