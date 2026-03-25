HRAAP Ties Up With SDI to Address Hospitality Skill Gap

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Hotels and Restaurants Association of Andhra Pradesh (HRAAP) has partnered with the Skill Development Institute (SDI), Visakhapatnam, to address the shortage of skilled manpower in the hospitality sector.

A delegation led by HRAAP president M.V. Pavan Kartheek, along with HR representatives from Daspalla and Dolphin Hotels, met SDI CEO and secretary P. Vijay Kumar and submitted a representation outlining manpower challenges.

The association highlighted shortages in key roles such as food and beverage service associates, housekeeping staff, front office personnel and South Indian chefs. With Visakhapatnam emerging as a tourism hub, demand for skilled manpower is expected to rise further, it said.

The proposals include developing industry-aligned curriculum in collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), introducing six-month training programmes with mandatory industry exposure, launching a specialised South Indian cuisine module and mobilising rural youth in coordination with district administrations.

SDI assured support for the initiatives. HRAAP said it will work with stakeholders to build a sustainable talent pipeline to support the growth of the hospitality sector.