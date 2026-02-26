HRAAP Seeks Overhaul Of Pollution Norms For Hotels, Urges Adoption Of 2025 Guidelines

Visakhapatnam: The Hotels and Restaurants Association of Andhra Pradesh (HRAAP) has urged the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) to adopt the revised 2025 environmental guidelines for hotels, stating that the existing 2016 norms are outdated and impose avoidable compliance burdens on the hospitality sector.

In a representation submitted to APPCB chairman Krishnaiah, IAS (Retd.), HRAAP highlighted regulatory challenges faced by hotels under the current framework. The meeting was also attended by G. Venkat Krishna, joint managing director of Daspalla Hotels.

The Association argued that hotels, as service-oriented establishments, generate largely domestic sewage and biodegradable waste, comparable to residential complexes. It sought reclassification of hotels under the Green Category or, alternatively, a rational categorisation system based on actual pollution load rather than room count.

HRAAP also requested exemption from mandatory installation of individual sewage treatment plants for hotels located in areas with underground drainage systems connected to municipal treatment facilities. Such requirements, it said, lead to duplication of infrastructure and impose a heavy financial burden, particularly on small and medium hotels.

Further, the Association proposed a revision of the consent fee structure, recommending a one-time permission system for hotels with fewer than 100 rooms, a one-time consent fee, and charges proportionate to pollution load.