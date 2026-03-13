 Top
Andhra Pradesh
13 March 2026 6:48 PM IST

He immediately forwarded the letter to the Union Minister and promised to take up the issue with the relevant authorities

HRAAP Seeks Higher Commercial LPG Allocation, Delegation Meets BJP State President
A delegation from the Hotel & Restaurant Association of Andhra Pradesh (HRAAP) led by President Shri Pavan Kartheek met Shri P. V. N. Madhav, State President – BJP

Visakhapatnam: A delegation from the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Andhra Pradesh (HRAAP), led by its president M. V. Pavan Kartheek, met BJP state president P. V. N. Madhav and submitted a detailed representation regarding the recent statement made by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on the allocation of commercial LPG cylinders. Senior members of the association, Venkat and Srinivas, also attended the meeting.

The delegation highlighted the pressing concerns of the hospitality sector across Andhra Pradesh and pointed out the operational difficulties hotels and restaurants would face if the supply of commercial LPG cylinders were restricted to around 20 per cent. They stressed that such limitations could severely affect the functioning of genuine hospitality establishments, which rely heavily on uninterrupted fuel supply.

Responding to the representation, P. V. N. Madhav assured the delegation of his support. He immediately forwarded the letter to the Union Minister and promised to take up the issue with the relevant authorities.

Pavan Kartheek said Madhav conveyed his commitment to seeking a reasonable increase in the allocation of commercial LPG cylinders in order to safeguard the interests of the hospitality industry in the state.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
