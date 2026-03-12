HPCL Cuts LPG Supply to AMTZ Unit Over Unpaid Bills

VISAKHAPATNAM: HPCL has stopped LPG supply to Wadi Surgicals, a unit located in the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ), citing non-payment of pending bills.

The company claimed the supply cut had forced it to halt operations despite being categorised as a Class A medical device manufacturer.

However, HPCL zonal manager Mahesh Ram said the supply was withdrawn after the company failed to clear its dues. “Gas is available in sufficient quantity. The company should clear the pending bills and obtain the supply,” he told this correspondent on Thursday evening.

K. Anindith Reddy, co-founder and managing director of Wadi Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., said the facility manufactures nitrile examination gloves, an essential medical consumable widely used in hospitals, laboratories and healthcare institutions for infection prevention and patient safety.

He said the production process requires a continuous and stable LPG supply and that the company consumes around 4,500 kg of LPG daily.