How the Political Light Shines, and Dims

Godmen and swamys may be dime a dozen and some might even rise to the top and wield influence and clout, but even they can’t do much without political patronage. Such has been the case with Swamy Swaroopanandendra Maha Swamy of Vsiakhapatnam Sarada Peetham, who enjoyed clout in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh when KCR and Jagan were in power in the two states. The Swamy had claimed that a yagam he performed for KCR helped him win a second term in 2018, and it was his intervention that saw Jagan romp home to power in the 2019 elections. In fact, such was the demand for his attention from people that X category security was provided by the then Jagan government to him, and a spanking new road was laid to his Peetham by the Vizag municipal corporation. But with both KCR and then Jagan losing elections, it was just a matter of time before what was unthinkable in the past happened. The AP revenue department withdrew allotment of 15 acres of prime land in Bheemili to the Swamy’s Peetham, and later he wrote to the DGP seeking withdrawal of police security. And now, NDA leaders in AP are demanding a probe into his assets which he might have amassed during YSRC and KCR regimes.

Adoni MLA gets chilaka josyam certificate

The well-known dentist and the MLA from Adoni, Dr P.V. Parthasarathi, suddenly had several tongues wagging after his impromptu stop by a roadside fortune teller in Adoni. And after this brief check-in with the fortune telling ‘Manju’, a parakeet for some ‘chilaka josyam’, the squawking just doesn’t seem to stop with his act gaining a lot of attention on social media platforms. The MLA and senior BJP leader was spotted during a quick fortune-telling session on the Market Yard Road in Adoni and many assumed he was checking on grievances people had. But when it turned out that the parakeet stop was about checking on his fortune — the bird apparently picked a card that found the MLA to be a straightforward, hardworking and kind-hearted person who helps others, according to the parakeet’s owner, people just could not get enough of the MLA and his ‘chilaka josyam’ stop.

Rammohan’s mind in the sky, heart in an auto

Civil aviation minister K. Rammohan Naidu may have one foot in the sky but his heart, apparently is firmly on the ground. The other day at a launch event for the ‘Auto Driver Sevalo’ scheme in Srikakulam district, Naidu expressed solidarity with the drivers declaring “riding in an autorickshaw brings me more comfort and joy than sitting in an aircraft cockpit as aviation minister.” That comment drew a lot of applause, of course even as he continued in the same vein saying “wearing the khaki uniform instils greater courage than any other uniform I have worn.” The day was all about autorickshaws in AP, and in Anakapalle, MP C.M. Ramesh donned a khaki shirt, drove a three-wheeler from the Narsipatnam sub-collector’s office to the Pedaboddepalli market yard. Joining him were Speaker Ayyannapatrudu and district in-charge minister Kollu Ravindra, both also dressed in khaki to mark the ‘Auto Driver Sevalo’ scheme launch. While Ramesh did drive the auto, the man in demand was the passenger Ayyannapatrudu with scores of drivers lining up to take selfies with the Speaker.

Stunning silence of babus and cops

The silence of Telangana IAS and IPS Officers’ Associations over the shocking suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar has sparked murmurs in bureaucratic circles. Kumar, a Haryana-cadre officer, born in AP and a native of Hyderabad, found dead at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday, left behind an eight-page suicide note that alleged “blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment and public humiliation” by 10 senior and retired police officers. His wife, Amneet Singh, an IAS officer serving in the Haryana government, lodged a complaint with the police naming the accused officers for abetment to suicide. Despite the gravity of the allegations and Kumar’s Hyderabad roots, neither the Telangana IAS nor the IPS association has issued even a condolence message. Their silence, observers say, stands in stark contrast to their prompt statements on issues involving political overtones. The muted response has triggered an uncomfortable question within bureaucratic circles — do these associations find their voice only when it aligns with political convenience?

Venkaiah wants the brakes pulled on freebies

Freebies may be good for politics and winning elections, but for former vice-president of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, these are driving states into dangerous debt holes. Venkaiah Naidu’s comments, in the wake of AP introducing free bus travel for women, following similar schemes in some other states, questioned the benefits of such schemes. What exactly is the benefit was his question, followed by advice that governments should focus on education and healthcare instead of spending on such populist measures. Education can make the poor rich; healthcare is essential for everyone. These days freebies and loans are crossing all limits, was the former Veep’s conclusion. Venkaiah Naidu also warned freebie populist schemes are implemented purely for short-term political gains and freebies due to their cost, is putting real development at risk as the latter is getting pushed to the backstage.

Mithun’s UN trip comes as a surprise

Fate works in strange ways, and this time it clearly smiled on the YSR Congress Party. P. V. Mithun Reddy, the party’s MP, after he was chosen to be among those represent India at the 80th UN General Assembly in New York. The real surprise was that not a single MP from the Telugu Desam or Jana Sena made it to the list, even though both parties are part of the BJP led NDA. The 16-member delegation, selected by the Central government, is led by BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari from Andhra Pradesh. The only other MP from the state is Mithun Reddy from the rival YSRC, leaving TD and Jana Sena camps wondering what happened despite them sending 18 MPs between them as part of the NDA grouping. Adding to the irony, Mithun Reddy recently spent 73 days in jail in the liquor scam case before getting bail. From remand to the UN, the turn of events have left political circles wondering whether Delhi overlooked its allies or if there is a quiet understanding taking shape.













Lokesh holds out example of humility

Thanking political leaders is a common act by groups that benefit from a government decision, with the leaders basking in the glory at such thanksgiving events. But Andhra Pradesh’s minister for education Nara Lokesh is apparently has been schooled well in how to deal with such invites. This became clear recently after some teachers and language pandits called on the minister at his Undavalli residence thanked him for successfully conducting their inter-district transfers, and also for paving way for their promotions, issues pending for several years. And when the teachers expressed their desire of organising a state-level ‘thank you Lokesh’ event to express their gratitude, Lokesh told them that they should instead focus their energies on being good teachers, and that would be the right thing to do instead of holding an event to thank him.

Nagarani in driver’s seat, memories of Umesh

When it comes to making a point, make it well. That was what the West Godavari district collector C. Nagarani did recently at Bhimavaram with Union minister for state for mines and industries B. Srinivasa Varma standing beside her on the vehicle. Deputy Speaker R. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju also took a turn at the wheel after Nagarani at an event designed to showcase how tractors have become cheaper thanks to the Union government reducing GST on agriculture equipment from 18 per cent to 5 per cent on tractors. Administrative skills aside, Nagarani driving the tractor caught the people’s eyes, who could not help recall that her late husband, IPS officer Umesh Chandra, too was a dashing officer, who lost his life in an attack by Maoists.