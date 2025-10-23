Balakrishna Came to Assembly in Inebriated State: Jagan

Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has reacted sharply to the recent controversy surrounding Nandamuri Balakrishna’s comments on Megastar Chiranjeevi in the state Assembly during a press conference at his residence in Tadepalli on Thursday.

When asked by a reporter about Balakrishna’s comments in the assembly, Jagan said, “What was he supposed to speak, and what did he actually say? It was a meaningless conversation. Balakrishna spoke in the Assembly under the influence of alcohol. How could someone allow an intoxicated person into the House? The Speaker showed poor judgment in permitting it. His mental condition was evident from his behaviour in the Assembly. He should question his own psychological health,” Jagan remarked.

Meanwhile, responding to the Assembly debate, Megastar Chiranjeevi earlier issued a statement clarifying that no insult was ever directed at the film fraternity during the YSRCP regime. He noted that then Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had invited him and others warmly to discuss issues concerning the film industry.

The issue began when BJP MLA Kamineni Srinivas raised concerns about how the YSRCP government had “humiliated film personalities.” Balakrishna, the MLA from Hindupur, continued the discussion and made some harsh remarks against Chiranjeevi, which quickly sparked debate both among fans and across the state’s political circles.