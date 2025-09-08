Housing Towers For Officials In Amaravati To Be Ready By December

VIJAYAWADA: Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana has said housing towers for officials in Amaravati would be ready by December 31.



The construction of roads and drainage systems is progressing rapidly and the houses would be handed over to officials by February.Narayana condemned YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his supporters for their unleashing of a "malicious propaganda" that the capital city was submerged in the recent floods. He said the public would reject those who obstructed the capital's development.During a visit to Amaravati on Sunday, Narayana took a round of the construction sites of Type-1 and Type-2 houses for gazetted officers in Nelapadu. He chaired a review meeting with CRDA engineers and representatives from the contracting companies and asked them to expedite construction of the houses and associated infrastructure.The minister said land pooling has been more beneficial for farmers and shared details of the housing projects that are under way in Amaravati. “The government is constructing a total of 1,440 houses across 14 towers for gazetted and Group-D officers. These include 384 Type-1 houses, 336 Type-2 houses and 720 houses for Group-D officers. All these towers would be completed by Dec 31, he said.Narayana confirmed that the towers for IAS officers were nearing completion. Of the 4,400 houses, 3,750 would be handed over to officers and employees by March.The minister outlined the timeline for other major projects. The trunk roads would be completed within one year, layout roads in two and a half years and the iconic towers within three years.