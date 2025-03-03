Housing scheme: Minister vows to expose lapses in land purchases during YSRC term

Vijayawada:Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad has said the state government would expose the massive irregularities in the housing scheme for the poor during the YSRC rule in the state.

Responding to the queries raised by members Mari Raja Sekhar, Thota Trimurthulu and Murtugudde Hanumantha Rao in the state assembly here on Monday, the minister said the government would provide house sites to all the poor in the state.



The TDP’s policy is to ensure food, clothes and a house to the poor, he stated during Question Hour.



“We would provide three cents of land in the rural areas or two cents in urban areas to the homeless. So far, the government received 70,238 applications after issue of the GO for allocation of house sites to the poor last month,” he said.



Dismissing the claim that the YSRC government provided 30 lakh house site pattas in the five years of its rule, the minister said it gave only 22 lakh pattas. Of these, seven lakh beneficiaries were not coming forward to take possession of their house sites. Why so, if they were real beneficiaries, he asked.



He said the YSRC government gave only one cent of land for house construction, while the present government was giving two or three cents of lands to each beneficiary. “Also, against the claim that the previous government gave a financial assistance of `4 lakh for house construction, it gave `2.5 lakh, that too with support from the Centre.”



The minister alleged irregularities in the selection of beneficiaries in the housing schemes in the last five years. House sites were allotted to the rich, salaried employees, party cadre and supporters. There were lapses in the purchase of private lands for the housing scheme. As the lands that were inhospitable for living -- like those located near the cemeteries, dumping yards etc --were purchased.



“Such lands were purchased at high cost,” he said and added that with a total sum of `10,500 crore, about 26,000 acres private land was purchased, and thousands of crores from the allocations were siphoned away by the YSR Congress leaders and activists. He vowed to expose all such irregularities.