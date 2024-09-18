Housing minister allocates funds for college repairs

Kakinada: Housing minister K. Partha Saradhi has honoured his commitment to support Madupalli Tatayya College Girls’ Hostel in Nuziveedu. Following a recent visit to the town, where students reported damage from floods—including a malfunctioning mineral water plant and a collapsed parapet wall—the minister pledged to address these issues. True to his word, he has provided personal funding for the repairs. The mineral water plant was inaugurated on Tuesday by college authorities.



