Housing For All: 5 Lakh Families To Get Keys By Next Ugadi

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has set an ambitious target to construct over 17 lakh houses in the next three years as part of the state's flagship Housing for All programme.

“Building on a track record of completing and handing over more than 3 lakh houses so far, the government aims to speed up construction with collective housewarming ceremonies every quarter,” the CM said.

In a review meeting held on Friday at the state secretariat, the CM directed the officials of Tidco and the housing department to take immediate action to achieve these goals.

“We promised housing for all in the elections, and over 3 lakh houses have already been handed over. This must accelerate. We must set targets now to complete the programme by January 2029. Out of the 20 lakh houses planned since the present government came to power, over 3 lakh houses have been completed and inaugurated. The remaining 17 lakh houses must be completed within the next three years, with collective housewarming events every three months.”

By next Ugadi, 5 lakh beneficiaries should receive their house keys,” the Chief Minister said.

Emphasizing accountability, Naidu said, “The Housing for All scheme must be taken seriously by all. I will conduct reviews with all senior officials and employees of Tidco and the housing department.”

He stressed the importance of completing the current survey to identify eligible beneficiaries, including those who have not registered yet. Beneficiary lists must be prepared village-wise and displayed transparently for public scrutiny to ensure satisfaction, he said.

Naidu asked officials to allot land promptly to those seeking plots and issue possession certificates for those who already own land.

“All housing construction-related updates should be available online. National schemes supporting joint families should also be encouraged in house construction. Additional payments are being made in the PMAY 1.0 scheme for SC, ST, BC, and PVTG communities. Now, an extra Rs 50,000 will be provided for Muslim minorities. This requires Rs 90 crore for 18,000 beneficiaries. These benefits should be communicated well to each social group,” Naidu said.

The CM also raised the issue of pending bills related to the NTR Rural Housing Scheme and NREGA works during the 2014-19 term. “The previous government had obstructed bills amounting to around Rs 920 crore for the NTR Rural Housing programme. Coordinate with the central government to clear these pending bills. Similarly, earlier NREGA bills were stopped by the last government but these have now been lined up for payment.”

“Take similar steps for pending bills from the NTR Rural Housing Scheme,” Naidu asked the officials.