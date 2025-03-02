Houses of Veeresalingam, Rajya Lakshmi in dilapidated condition

Kakinada: The houses of the great social reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam and his wife Kandukuri Rajya Lakshmi are in dilapidated condition. These houses had been taken over by the Archaeological department in 1990s when late Marri Chenna Reddy had been the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

In those days, many people, in particular students, writers, youth, poets and other sections, used to come to these houses and read the books of Veeresalingam available there.

Some of the historians say Veeresalingam’s house Manduva logili had been built by his grandfather 200 years ago. But the Archaeological department says it is about 140 years old. As per the department, the house must be developed without spoiling its originality.

Archaeological department assistant director K. Thimma Raju told Deccan Chronicle that there is no great damage to the houses of Veeresalingam and Kandukuri Rajya Lakshmi. “The state government has agreed to sanction funds for temporary renovation. After the release of funds, we will call for tenders and start the works,” Thimma Raju assured.

In the interim, Rajamahendravram MLA Adireddy Srinivas has raised concerns about the Hithakarini Samajam and its properties in the AP Legislative Assembly. He has appealed to the government to appoint a nodal officer, so that all the properties of Veeresalingam could be protected.