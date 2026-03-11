Household Budgets Under Strain As Essential Commodity Prices Too Start Rising

KURNOOL: Prices of several essential commodities have increased in retail markets over the past week, putting additional pressure on household budgets. Already burdened by higher LPG prices due to the war in West Asia, consumers are now paying more for cooking oils, pulses and other daily essentials.

Traders say cooking oil prices have increased by ₹10 to ₹15 per litre in recent days. Pulses — a staple ingredient in most households — have also become costlier, with tur dal, urad dal, moong dal and chana dal all registering price increases. Garlic and dry red chillies too have seen a sharp rise in prices.

Market experts attribute the increase in pulse prices mainly to lower production and rising transportation costs amid the prevailing situation in the Gulf region. Higher freight charges and supply disruptions have pushed up retail prices. Edible oils are also linked to Gulf-based supply chains, as many refining materials are sourced from that region, contributing to the recent price hikes.

“We are already struggling with rising LPG prices, with the cost of a domestic cylinder jumping from ₹920 to around ₹980. Now the cost of cooking oil and pulses has increased. It is becoming very difficult for middle-class families to manage household expenses,” said Chennakesava, a private employee from Proddatur in Kadapa district.

Milk producers have also raised prices slightly, citing an increase in packaging costs. Dairy managers say the price of polymer used for milk sachets has increased sharply from about ₹155 per kg earlier to nearly ₹210 per kg now.

“Due to the steep rise in packaging material costs, we had to increase milk prices slightly. Otherwise, it would be difficult for us to sustain operations,” a dairy manager said.

“Milk, oil and groceries are items we buy every day. Even a small hike creates a burden for families like ours,” said Nagul Meera, a resident of Allagadda.

Interestingly, egg prices have moved in the opposite direction. A dozen eggs that earlier sold for around ₹80 have now dropped to about ₹60 in retail markets. Experts attribute the decline to export disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict, which has reduced overseas demand.

Prices of fruits such as bananas and sapota have also recorded a slight dip in recent days.

Experts estimate that the recent rise in prices of essential commodities could add ₹500 to ₹700 to the monthly expenses of an average household. With around 1.45 crore households in Andhra Pradesh, the overall additional burden on consumers could reach nearly ₹1,000 crore per month.

Retail Market Price Comparison

Commodity Previous Price Current Price

Moong dal ₹110/kg ₹120/kg

Chana dal ₹80/kg ₹90/kg

Urad dal ₹128/kg ₹140/kg

Tur dal ₹131/kg ₹140/kg

Garlic ₹165/kg ₹180/kg

Sunflower oil ₹166/litre ₹180/litre

Milk (500 ml) ₹37 ₹38

Curd (500 ml) ₹38 ₹40

Dry red chillies ₹270/kg ₹320/kg

LPG cylinder (14kg) ₹920 ₹980