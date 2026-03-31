House-Warming Ceremonies Held In Godavari Districts

KAKINADA: The ministers, MLAs and officials inaugurated houses under the TIDCO and Prime Minister Awas Yojana Scheme for the poor in Eluru, East and West Godavari Districts on Monday. In West Godavari District, 2,016 TIDCO houses were inaugurated under the supervision of the district collector C. Nagarani. They distributed saris, turmeric, kumkum and bangles to the beneficiaries on the occasion. Presiding over the function at Palakollu, the Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu said that during 2014-19, the then Telugu Desam government started the construction of 6,140 TIDCO houses, and 70 to 90 per cent of construction was completed. But during the regime of the previous YSRC government, it could not complete the constructions and create infrastructure facilities for the colonies and showed negligence. He also alleged that the previous government mortgaged the houses to the various banks for `160 crore, and these amounts were diverted. He said that then he had made a massive fight against the government on the TIDCO houses, resulting in 25 cases against him and his followers. He said that after the alliance government came to power, the TIDCO houses' construction had been expedited and the remaining 1500 houses in Palakollu constituencies would be completed by July.

The Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, appreciated Nimmala Ramanaidu for his dedication in implementing government schemes for the poor. The Collector Nagarani said that West Godavari District would stand first in housing with the efforts of Ramanaidu. She said that 5,056 TIDCO houses and 536 PMAY houses have been given to the beneficiaries in West Godavari District. Narsapur RDO Dasiraju, Palkollu MRO Y. Kishore, Municipal Commissioner Vijay Saradhi and others were present.

Bhimavaram MLA Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu participated in massive house-warming ceremonies for 1,920 houses in the constituency. The joint collector T. Rahul Kumar Reddy and others were present.

In the East Godavari district, collector Keerthi Chekuri, along with Mandapeta MLA Vegulla Jogeswara Rao, distributed 1104 houses to the beneficiaries. Keerthi said that 6,128 houses were grounded in Mandapeta Municipality, out of which 5,024 houses have been given to the beneficiaries, and now 1,104 houses have been given. She said that a special sanitation drive would be taken up in the TIDCO colonies and sort out drainage problems and others by sanctioning additional funds. She said that the district administration would cooperate with the beneficiaries to link housing loans to the banks, and also police outposts would be set up in the colonies.

In Eluru District, collector K. Vetri Selvi made massive house-warming ceremonies for 1,160 houses for the beneficiaries in Apparaopeta in Unguturu mandal under the PMAY and NTR housing schemes. She said that 82,443 houses have been sanctioned to the district out of 45,089 houses completed and given to the beneficiaries. Unguturu MLA P. Dharma Raju and others were present.