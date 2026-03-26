Hoteliers Seek CM’s Intervention To Boost LPG Supply

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of hoteliers from the Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels Association (ASHA), led by its president R.V. Swamy, met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, seeking his intervention to enhance commercial LPG supply to 50 per cent.

The delegation said oil marketing companies were restricting LPG supplies to 10–15 per cent, causing operational difficulties for hotels and restaurants.

They also requested the state government to provide an electricity subsidy of ₹2 per unit for establishments adopting electric cooking, similar to the scheme in Tamil Nadu.

The delegation urged the government to expedite the rollout of PNG infrastructure in key cities such as Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

ASHA president R.V. Swamy said the Chief Minister responded positively to their concerns.