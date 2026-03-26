 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Hoteliers Seek CM’s Intervention To Boost LPG Supply

Andhra Pradesh
26 March 2026 1:02 AM IST

The delegation said oil marketing companies were restricting LPG supplies to 10–15 per cent, causing operational difficulties for hotels and restaurants.

Hoteliers Seek CM’s Intervention To Boost LPG Supply
x
AP Star Hotels Association President RV Swamy and others giving a representation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the camp office on Wednesday. —Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of hoteliers from the Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels Association (ASHA), led by its president R.V. Swamy, met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, seeking his intervention to enhance commercial LPG supply to 50 per cent.

The delegation said oil marketing companies were restricting LPG supplies to 10–15 per cent, causing operational difficulties for hotels and restaurants.

They also requested the state government to provide an electricity subsidy of ₹2 per unit for establishments adopting electric cooking, similar to the scheme in Tamil Nadu.

The delegation urged the government to expedite the rollout of PNG infrastructure in key cities such as Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

ASHA president R.V. Swamy said the Chief Minister responded positively to their concerns.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu state government 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X