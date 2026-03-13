Hoteliers Seek 50% Quota of Commercial LPG

Vijayawada: Hoteliers in Andhra Pradesh have urged finance minister Payyavula Keshav to ensure at least a 50 per cent quota of commercial LPG on a regular basis to prevent disruption of hotel, restaurant and catering services in the state.

A delegation comprising members of the Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels Association and the Hotel Association Joint Action Committee, including ASHA president R. V. Swamy and Vijayawada Hotels Association president Ramana, met the minister on Friday and explained the challenges faced by the hospitality sector due to the shortage of commercial LPG.

They warned that hotels, restaurants and eateries could face closure if supplies are not restored. As an interim measure, the delegation proposed reduced operating hours, suggesting that establishments close by 10 pm, similar to the practice followed during the Covid-19 period.

Responding to the concerns, the finance minister suggested exploring alternate-day operations with groups of hotels functioning on different days and also advised considering a limited menu until the crisis is resolved.

Keshav assured the delegation that he would take up the issue of commercial LPG shortage with the Union ministry of petroleum and natural gas and also bring their concerns to the notice of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Hoteliers expressed concern that the LPG shortage could disrupt services in key tourism hubs such as Visakhapatnam, Araku, Tirupati, Vijayawada and Amaravati, where hotels play a crucial role in supporting visitors and pilgrims.