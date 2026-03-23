Hotel Staff Set Dog on Customers After Billing Dispute in Kavali

Nellore: Two customers have alleged that a hotel owner incited a stray dog to attack them following an argument over food and billing near the municipal office in Kavali town on Sunday.

According to the victims, Bolam Reddy Kumar Reddy and Vaka Sudhakar Reddy had been to the hotel for a meal. Trouble began when the staff informed them that some of the dishes they had ordered were unavailable. The duo reportedly objected, leading to a brief verbal exchange with the staff.

The situation escalated at the billing counter, where the customers again raised the issue. What started as a verbal argument soon turned into a heated scuffle. During the altercation, the hotel staff allegedly gestured to stray dogs that lingered near the premises.

“One of the dogs suddenly charged at us and bit us,” the victims stated, adding that they sustained injuries in the attack.

The injured were taken to the Kavali area hospital, where they received treatment. Later, they approached the One Town Police Station and lodged a complaint.

The victims claimed that the hotel regularly feeds stray dogs, and the animals responded aggressively when signalled for action by the staff.

Police said a case has been filed. Both the hotel owner and the complainants are being questioned to ascertain the facts.