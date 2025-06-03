Hot, Humid Weather In AP

Visakhapatnam: Hot and humid weather is likely over many places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema for the next few days while thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Tuesday.

The IMD report said gradual rise in maximum temperature by two to three degree Celsius over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the next couple of days.

Lower tropospheric westerly and southwesterly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Only Prattipadu in Guntur district received a trace of rainfall while Satyavedu in Tirupati district received 1.4 cm rainfall during the past 24 hours.

The temperature hovered between 36 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius on Monday. Visakhapatnam airport area recorded a temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius and people experienced hot winds during the day.