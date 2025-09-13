Hot Air Balloon Rides Launched At Padmapuram Gardens

Visakhapatnam:In a bid to boost adventure tourism in the region, ITDA project officer Tirumani Sri Pooja announced the launch of hot air balloon rides for tourists at Padmapuram Gardens. The announcement was made during a special event held at the PO chamber on Friday, where she also unveiled the digital poster promoting the initiative.

Speaking at the event, Sri Pooja said, “The rides commence on Friday under the supervision of Mega Eagle Fly, a company that operates in aerial tourism experiences. The initiative aims to offer visitors breathtaking views of the scenic landscape while enhancing the tourism appeal of the area.”



ITDA assistant project officer M. Venkateswara Rao, administrative officer M. Hemalatha, Mega Eagle Fly founder Gatla Santosh Kumar, and others attended the launch event.





GST strengthening trade ecosystem: Tax chief

Visakhapatnam:Principal commissioner of central tax N. Sridhar said GST was strengthening India’s industrial and trade ecosystem while highlighting the current GST rate structure.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the seminar ‘GST 2.0 – The Consumption Boost’ organised by FAPCCI in Visakhapatnam on Friday.



During his address, Sridhar highlighted the current GST rate structure, mentioning that most commonly used daily products fall under the 5 per cent and 18 per cent slabs. He stressed that consumers must be aware of applicable GST rates to avoid being overcharged by unscrupulous traders. He urged the public to carefully check bills and stay informed about GST to safeguard consumer interests and ensure fair pricing.



In his keynote address, R.K. Sangu, founder of R.K. Sangu and Associates, elaborated on the amendments, compliance mechanisms, and challenges in GST 2.0, offering practical solutions for businesses.



JNHK Varaprasad Varma, deputy commissioner (anti-evasion), CGST Visakhapatnam, delivered a detailed technical session on compliance, risk management, and enforcement aspects of GST. He underlined the importance of timely GST return filing, noting that even businesses with no transactions must file nil returns.



FAPCCI president A. Satyanarayana appreciated the progressive reforms of the GST Council aimed at reducing litigation, rationalising rates, and strengthening MSME competitiveness. He reiterated FAPCCI’s commitment to capacity building and policy advocacy for the business community.







ASR cops initiative finds jobs for 280 youth

Visakhapatnam:In a major push for tribal empowerment, the Alluri Sitaramaraju district police, in collaboration with the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) and the Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS), launched the ‘SARAL’ programme to provide free training and job opportunities to unemployed tribal youth. Last year, 60 candidates were recruited through the programme at Paderu, while this year, a record 348 candidates attended the interviews, of whom 280 have been selected for training and placement.

The initiative offers two months of free training with hostel facilities and assured job placements in industries across roles such as warehouse executive, inventory clerk, welder and electrician. The programme forms part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of VPA.

Tribal youth from 11 mandals, including Araku, Ananthagiri, Dumbriguda, Paderu, Hukumpeta, G. Madugula, Pedabayalu, Munchingput, Chintapalli, GK Veedhi, and Koyyuru, participated. Candidates had educational backgrounds ranging from Class 10 to degree, ITI (fitter and welder) and diploma (electrical).



LAWCET-2025 schedule extended for applicants



Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has extended the schedule of the AP LAWCET-2025 in response to student requests. APSCHE Secretary (additional charge) T.V. Sri Krishna Murthy, in a statement issued here on Friday, announced the extended schedule for AP LAWCET-2025. Accordingly, registration and processing fee payment for web counselling extended up to September 14; verification of uploaded certificates up to September 15; web options entry upto September 17, changing of web options up to September 18; release of seat allotments up to September 20; self-joining and reporting at colleges from September 22 to 24, and attending classes at colleges from September 22 onwards. The authorities advise students to explore as many online options as possible for securing a seat.

Hindi fortnight concludes at Waltair division



Visakhapatnam:Hindi fortnight, which began on September 1, concluded on Friday. Divisional railway manager Lalit Bohra was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony. The fortnight featured a variety of programmes, including Hindi essay, note, and drafting competitions, elocution contests, picture-based article writing, Antakshari, Shabdakshari, and dedicated training workshops on Hindi drafting and departmental communication. Additional highlights included poetry recitation, a Hindi seminar, and interactive table training activities across departments. The fortnight was conducted under the supervision of the Hindi officer and divisional commercial manager Pooja Singh. DRM Lalit Bohra commended the officials for successfully organising the Hindi Fortnight and motivating widespread participation among employees.

AP extends bar licence application deadline

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh government has extended the last date for submission of applications for allotment of bars through a draw of lots up to Sept. 17 till 6.00 pm under the new Bar Policy, 2025-28.



Excise director Nishant Kumar issued a circular on Thursday, and accordingly, a draw of lots for allotment of bars will be held on Sept. 18 at 8.00 am, and selection of successful bidders will be intimated on Sept. 18.



Earlier, the last date and time of receipt of applications for allotment of bars was fixed on Sept. 14 at 6.00 pm.

Cancer screening at Balabhadrapuram from Sept. 15

Kakinada:Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy announced that screening for cancer will be held at Balabhadrapuram village in Biccavolu mandal of East Godavari district on Monday and Tuesday, appealing villagers to undergo the test without fail.



Inaugurating the Free Device Distribution Camp for children with special needs in the Zilla Parishad High School at Balabhadrapuram village on Friday under the Samagra Siksha Abhiyan, the MLA pointed out that a large number of cancer cases have been reported in Balabhadrapuram.



Ramakrishna Reddy said he had held discussions in this regard with cine actor and Hindupur MLA N. Balakrishna, who consented to organising cancer screening tests at Balabhadrapuram through the Basavatarakam Cancer Institute.



The MLA revealed that in case any women are found suffering from cervical cancer, the institute will provide treatment that costs ₹10,000 to ₹12,000 each with 50 per cent subsidy.



In this regard, he cited the various welfare schemes that the alliance government is implementing for people, including the latest example of Human Resources Development minister Nara Lokesh bringing back tourists stranded in Nepal to AP in a special chartered plane.



ACB court extends judicial remand to AP liquor scam case accused up to Sept. 18



Vijayawada:The ACB court here has extended the judicial remand of the accused in the multi-crore AP liquor scam case up to Sept 18. The accused were produced before the court on Friday.

Accused Dhananjaya Reddy and Balaji Govindappa filed petitions explaining difficulty to attend the court. CID’s Special Investigation Team produced the remaining 10 accused in the court.



While coming out of the court, former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy claimed that he was innocent and had no role in the liquor scam case. He claimed that he neither consumed liquor nor sold it anytime, and alleged that he was falsely implicated.



However, Bhaskar Reddy vowed that he would not leave in peace those who implicated him in the case.



In a related development, the ACB court has given permission to the AP CID’s Special Investigation Team to send the mobile phone of former minister Narayana Swamy to the forensic lab to examine it. With this, the call data and the bank transactions could be exposed.







1,020 kg dry cannabis seized; two arrested

Visakhapatnam:The task force team of the prohibition and excise department seized around 1,020 kg of dry cannabis, worth over ₹ 1 crore and arrested two persons near Gomangi of Pedabayalu mandal in the Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district on Friday. While the driver of the ganja-laden lorry managed to evade the police, two people in another van, who were supposed to be escorting, were caught.



The arrested persons have been identified as Ghenu Sethi, a native of Chandaka village in Potangi block, Koraput district, Odisha, and Seesa Mustab, a native of Jolaput in Munchingput mandal, ASR district. Assistant Commissioner (Enforcement) U Mahesh said the officials intercepted a Bolero pickup van and caught two persons, who confessed that a ganja-laden lorry was heading towards Ranchi through Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. They were hired to escort the vehicle. Noticing the enforcement officials, the driver of the ganja-laden lorry managed to flee from the spot by abandoning the vehicle. The team seized 34 bags of ganja (each packet contains 30 kg) from the truck. A case has been registered.



Collector assures permanent solution to protect Uppada coast



Kakinada:Kakinada district collector S. Shan Mohan on Friday assured that a permanent solution will be found to check erosion of the Uppada coastline. He, along with MLC Karri Padma Shri, visited Subbampeta village in U. Kothapalli mandal, which was been badly hit by huge waves for the past four days



The collector assured that temporary relief will be provided for those affected in Subbampeta village while permanent measures will be taken up to deal with soil erosion.



Shan Mohan ordered removal of the stagnant water in the streets to check spread of diseases. Likewise, rocks that have dislodged due to waves and rains will be lined along the sea shore.



The collector said a retaining wall will be constructed at a cost of ₹323 crore. Once it is completed, there will be no problem for another 40 years, he stated.



Later, he formally released 10 lakh fish grown by the district fisheries department at Vetlapalem into the Yeleru Reservoir at Yeleswaram, so that they could be harvested by fishermen of the area in the future.



Those present include Prathipadu MLA Varupula Satya Prabha.



Man kills his mother over gold chain



Visakhapatnam:In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old man killed his mother under the influence of alcohol when she refused to part with her gold chain. The incident took place in YB Patnam village in Anakapalli district on Friday early morning. The accused has been identified as Chitikela Ramamurthy Naidu (35), while the deceased was his mother, Chitikela Manga (58).

According to the Nathavaram inspector Revathamma, Ramamurthy Naidu, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, went to his mother's house at about 2 am and demanded a gold chain from her. When she refused, a heated argument ensued, and in a fit of anger, he smashed her head with a cement flowerpot, killing her instantly.



Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the scene and conducted an initial investigation. A case has been registered against the accused. The body was sent for postmortem examination and later handed over to the family members.



Naidu is also facing dowry and domestic violence cases filed by his wife recently.



Panchayat secretary suspended for misuse of Rs 34.56 lakh



Kakinada:East Godavari district collector P. Prashanthi on Friday issued orders suspending Seetharamapuram gram panchayat secretary Ch. Rani in Rajanagaram mandal on the charge of misappropriation of `3,456,091 when she worked as Venkatanagaram panchayat secretary (Grade IV) in Rajamahendravaram Rural mandal previously. The collector said that based on the inquiry reports, disciplinary action has been initiated against the panchayat secretary.



The district panchayat officer Ch. Santhamani said that the suspended officer, Rani, should not leave the Seetharampuram village and headquarters without permission, and she would be paid subsistence allowance during the suspended period.