Hot Air Balloon Launched in Araku Valley

Visakhapatnam: The much awaited hot air balloon was launched in Padmapuram Horticulture Botanical Garden in Araku Valley in ASR district on Tuesday. A couple of tourists were taken up to a height of 300 feet and given a glance of a picturesque view of the valley.

We will launch videos for promotion to get ready for the winter tourism in the agency,’’ said the promoter of the tourism project.

Project officer of ITDA V Abhishek told this correspondent that it was still a trial run taking the tourists up and the project would formally launched shortly.

The promoter said adults would be charged Rs 1,500 per head and children from the age five to ten would be charged Rs 850.

An international balloon festival was organized in Araku Valley in which 16 balloon crews from 13 countries participated.

Expecting a larger tourist rush this winter, the ASR district authorities would be sprucing up the tourist spots, the project officer said.

Lighting would be installed in Padmapuram gardens and on the approach roads where people could spend their time till 10 pm. Even entertainment centers for children would be added. Now the garden closes at 5 pm.

Similarly new stairs would be added at Kothapalli waterfalls in G Madugula mandal along with new platforms for viewing the scenic beauty. The 700 meters long approach road is being developed for the convenience of the tourists.

He said light and sound was added to Borra Caves, the biggest tourist attraction in the north coastal Andhra. APTDC is coming up with hotels at these caves and Lambasingi.

Tour operators said the influx of tourists has led to all private and government accommodations being fully booked until January. The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation offers around 200 rooms, including 10 villas in Lambasingi. Additionally, there are approximately 2,400 rooms available in the private sector across the Araku region. For those seeking an outdoor experience, around 6,000 tents are available for rent during this peak season.