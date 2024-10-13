Hot Air Balloon attraction set to boost tourism in Araku Region

Visakhapatnam: The picturesque Araku Valley is gearing up to become a hotspot for tourists with the introduction of a hot air balloon attraction, alongside exciting adventure activities like zip-lining and beach festivals. This comes on the heels of a remarkable surge in visitors during the recent Dusshera festival, where more than 50,000 people flocked to the region over just three days.

The Indian Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) conducted a successful trial run of the hot air balloon on Saturday at the Padmapuram Horticulture Botanical Garden, as confirmed by ITDA officer V. Abhishek. "We conducted this experiment on Vijayadashami, and it was a success," he stated. Unlike traditional hot air balloons, this innovative design resembles a swing where four individuals will help lift the balloon to a height of 20 feet. The concept was inspired by local tribal youth who received training in Haryana.

The influx of tourists has led to all private and government accommodations being fully booked until January. The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) offers around 200 rooms, including 10 villas in Lambasingi. Additionally, there are approximately 2,400 rooms available in the private sector across the Araku region. For those seeking an outdoor experience, around 6,000 tents are available for rent during this peak season.

Gowri Shankar, manager of Borra Caves, reported impressive visitor numbers with 6,547 on Friday, 5,953 on Saturday, and an estimated 4,000 on Sunday as many tourists began their journeys home. Appala Naidu, manager at Lambasingi, noted that daily visitor numbers have exceeded 10,000 this week and are expected to rise further.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh in his recent visit to Visakhapatnam has also announced plans for beach festivals at Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Suryalanka, and Nellore beaches in January 2025. These events aim to showcase the state's pristine coastal beauty to a global audience.

Srinivas Pani, Regional Director of the Corporation, highlighted that while no new projects have been introduced at existing popular sites, enhancements like light and sound shows at Borra Caves and Bojjanna Konda have been implemented. Additionally, special trains featuring vista dome coaches have been deployed during the Dusshera season to accommodate tourists. Private operators are also stepping up efforts by organizing mini-buses and cars to transport visitors to attractions such as Chaparai and Vanjangi waterfalls, Araku Valley, Anantagiri, and Borra Caves.

In Visakhapatnam city itself, numerous attractions await visitors including, INS Kursura Submarine Museum, T-142 Aircraft Museum, Sea Harrier, Buddhist Shrine at Thotlakonda, Kailasagiri Hills, Rushikonda Beach, Tenneti Park, RK Beach and Simhachalam Temple. Additionally Plans are also underway to explore the potential for a floating bridge in the area.





