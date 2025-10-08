Hospitals To Stop NTR Vaidya Seva From Oct 10

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh Speciality Hospitals Association (ASHA) has warned it will suspend healthcare services under the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme from October 10 if the state government fails to clear pending dues of ₹2,700 crore.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ASHA said hospitals are struggling to operate as dues remain unpaid despite repeated appeals. It noted that monthly expenditure stands at Rs 380–Rs 420 crore, while there has been no major revision of treatment packages since the scheme’s launch, even as inflation rose by 200 per cent.

The ASHA pointed out that patient admissions under the scheme have risen from 20 per cent in 2010 to 80 per cent in 2025 and most hospitals now face debts ranging from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore due to delayed payments. The association urged the public to cooperate during this crisis, noting that hospitals have continued treating patients despite the non-release of funds.