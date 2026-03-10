Hospitals Seek Clearance of Rs 3,000 Crore Dues

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Speciality Hospitals Association (ASHA) has urged the state government to clear pending dues of about Rs 3,000 crore, provide clarity on the implementation of the Universal Health Scheme and rationalise existing package tariffs to ensure the sustainability of healthcare services.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, ASHA president Dr K. Vijay Kumar said the association recently held its general body meeting and discussed pending dues, the proposed Universal Health Scheme and the financial viability of hospitals participating in government health programmes.

The association thanked the state government for releasing Rs 2,800 crore towards pending dues but expressed concern over the remaining Rs 3,000 crore yet to be cleared, including nearly Rs 2,200 crore pending from the previous YSR Congress regime.

The general body discussed the financial strain caused by the accumulation of dues and rising operational costs. It also considered the possibility of a one-time settlement (OTS) mechanism to address the issue and decided to submit a proposal for rationalisation of package tariffs.

The association resolved that member hospitals should not sign any invoices or agreements related to OTS, discounting or the Universal Health Scheme without proper legal communication and written clarification from the association regarding the rights, responsibilities and obligations of participating hospitals.

Dr Vijay Kumar said ASHA would continue to work with the state government to ensure uninterrupted access to quality healthcare services for people in the state.