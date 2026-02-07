Hospital Told to Conduct X-Rays in Two Shifts

Kakinada:Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar on Saturday directed officials of the Government General Hospital (GGH), Eluru, to conduct X-ray services in two shifts instead of the existing single shift, following complaints from patients.

The minister, along with district collector K. Vetri Selvi, inaugurated advanced ambulances worth ₹30 lakh, funded by Eluru MP P. Mahesh Kumar Yadav. After the inauguration, he inspected hospital facilities, interacted with patients and enquired about the medical services being provided.

Some patients informed the minister that X-rays were being taken only in one shift, causing inconvenience and delays. Responding to the complaint, Manohar instructed hospital authorities to ensure X-ray services are available in two shifts.

The minister expressed displeasure after noticing pregnant women waiting for long hours in queues and directed doctors to attend to them immediately with compassion and expedite their discharge wherever possible.

Stating that the alliance government gives top priority to education and health, Manohar urged medical officers to receive patients with empathy and provide quality healthcare services.

He also expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in utilising funds released by the MP for two ambulances and instructed officials to ensure the deployment of the second ambulance without further delay.

MLAs Badeti Radhakrishna, Chintamaneni Prabhakar, P. Dharma Raju and others were present.