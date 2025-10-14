Hopes High In Rayalaseema Ahead Of PM’s Visit

Kurnool: Ruling party leaders are pinning high hopes on the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Thursday.

They are expecting major support for the region from the Centre. For one, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is keen on developing the Shaivite temple of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba in Srisailam. He has asked officials to prepare a Rs 1,657 crore plan to be presented to the PM for temple-related projects.

A proposal to the PM would be to develop a temple corridor in Srisailam on the lines of those erected for the Varanasi Vishwanath Swamy temple and the Ujjain Mahankali temple.

The Srisailam temple corridor plan includes construction of a new queue complex at a cost of Rs 90 crore, a Salu Mantapam from Gangadhara Mandapam to Nandi Mandapam with ` 65 crore, a tank development at a cost of 25 crore, development of Kailasa Kshetram with Rs 25 crore, construction of a new Prasadam Potu with Rs 13 crore, a Samuhika Abhisheka Mandapam with ` 10 crore, a bridge between the workshop and Rudra Park with `5 crore, and improvements to Siddaramappa Kolanu with ` 95 crore, apart from funds for other works.

Development of the area has faced obstacles due to the presence of the dense Nallamala forest, which is under central control. Naidu plans to seek the PM’s support for allocation of 5,362 acres of forest land to the temple.

People from Karnataka and Rayalaseema are also facing travel difficulties to come to the temple via the Atmakur–Dornala route. The state government would seek a central nod for declaring the road through the Nallamala forest as a national highway.

The Telangana government has already sought central approval for an elevated corridor from Amrabad to Domalapenta. Rayalaseema leaders are hoping that the PM would announce development projects for the region, including the completion of pending major irrigation schemes.

Industries minister TG Bharath said on Monday that the PM was aware that Kurnool, once the capital of the state, lagged behind in several sectors. “The CM is also attempting to develop the region. Plans are to erect a five-star hotel in Srisailam and develop an industrial corridor from Anantapur to Kurnool.

Nandyal MP, Byreddy Shabari, said the Prime Minister’s visit would be a game changer for the region and the Srisailam temple. AP has benefited greatly from the GST 2.0 reforms, she said, and expressed the hope that the uPM’s visit would help boost development of the backward Nandyal and Kurnool districts.

Modi is expected to address a public meeting in Orvakal, focusing on the overall development of Nandyal and the Rayalaseema region.