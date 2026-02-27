 Top
Honour Killing: Youth Bludgeoned to Death after Love Marriage in East Godavari

Andhra Pradesh
27 Feb 2026 10:07 AM IST

The deceased, identified as Suryaprakash, had married Sandhya at the temple town of Annavaram. The marriage, said to have been solemnised against the wishes of the woman’s family, was believed to have triggered the fatal assault

A young man was brutally stoned to death at Vemulapalli village in Mandapeta mandal of East Godavari district, reportedly by the brothers of a woman he had married for love just a day earlier. (Representational Image)

Kakinada: In a shocking case of alleged honour killing, a young man was brutally stoned to death at Vemulapalli village in Mandapeta mandal of East Godavari district, reportedly by the brothers of a woman he had married for love just a day earlier.

The deceased, identified as Suryaprakash, had married Sandhya at the temple town of Annavaram. The marriage, said to have been solemnised against the wishes of the woman’s family, was believed to have triggered the fatal assault.

According to preliminary police reports, Sandhya is currently serving as a Deputy Tahsildar at Rayavaram. Enraged over their sister’s decision to enter into a love marriage, her brothers allegedly confronted Suryaprakash while he was travelling towards Vemulapalli.

The confrontation escalated violently, with the accused reportedly attacking him with stones, resulting in his death on the spot.


