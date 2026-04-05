Honorarium for Temple Priests Soon, Says Savita

Kurnool: BC, EWS welfare, handlooms and textiles minister S. Savita has announced that the government will soon provide honorariums to temple priests (Gudikatla), along with financial support for temple maintenance.

Addressing a Kuruba community meeting in Kurnool on Sunday, in the presence of MP Bastipati Nagaraju, Savita emphasised that education plays a crucial role in the development of the Kuruba community. She stressed the need to encourage children to pursue higher education to overcome poverty.

Highlighting the importance of unity, she said that collective efforts among community members are essential for overall progress. Savita added that the government is committed to the welfare of Kurubas and is taking steps to ensure adequate representation for the community in the upcoming local body elections.

She noted that the government has already recognised the birth anniversary of Bhakta Kanakadasa as a state festival and issued a permanent order in this regard. The proposal to extend honorariums to temple priests was recently discussed with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and steps are being initiated to implement it soon.

Savita also urged members of the Kuruba community across the state to form associations at district and mandal levels without delay. She invited interested individuals to come forward and participate in the formation of a state-level committee aimed at strengthening community welfare initiatives.

During the meeting, several leaders were selected to represent the Kuruba welfare association in various capacities.