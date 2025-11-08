Honest Vendor Wins Praise For Returning Gold, Cash

NELLORE: A fruit vendor in Kanigiri has been lauded by the police for his honesty after returning a lost bag containing gold ornaments and cash worth several lakhs.

Around 12.30 p.m., Bethamsetti Mallayya, a resident of Old Kuchipudipalli, accidentally left his handbag at a fruit stall near Ice Parlour Centre in Kanigiri town after purchasing fruits.

The fruit vendor, Sheikh Gouse Basha, noticed the unattended bag and, upon checking, found gold jewellery valued at about ₹7 lakh and ₹50,000 in cash. Displaying remarkable integrity, he immediately handed over the bag to the Kanigiri Police Station.

Police traced the owner, Mallayya, and safely returned his valuables.

In recognition of his honesty, Kanigiri DSP P. Sai Eshwar Yeshwanth, CI Sheikh Khajavali, and SI T. Sriram felicitated Sheikh Gouse Basha with a shawl at the police station.

The DSP praised the vendor’s act as an outstanding example of integrity and civic responsibility, urging others to follow his example.