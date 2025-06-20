Honest TTI Returns Gold And Cash Bag To Passenger

Vijayawada: A Travelling Ticket Inspector (TTI) of Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway, displayed commendable honesty while on duty. Railway officials said B. Avinash, TTI/Amenities/Kakinada Town, was performing regular duties onboard Train No. 12738 Goutami Express (Rayanapadu to Kakinada Town) when he noticed an unclaimed bag on Berth No. 35 of coach A3.

He immediately alerted escorting RPF Head Constable and opened the bag in the presence of passengers while recording the process on a mobile phone. The bag contained gold ornaments valued at approximately ₹2,00,000, ₹37,000 in cash, an Aadhaar card, and other address proof documents.

Using the contact number on the Aadhaar card, the passenger was reached and the items returned in the presence of RPF staff. The grateful passenger thanked Indian Railways for the honest act.

Rambabu Vavilapalli, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, and Narendra A. Patil, Divisional Railway Manager, praised Avinash’s integrity, saying it reflects the core values of Indian Railways.