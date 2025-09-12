Homestays to showcase ‘made in Araku’ products

Visakhapatnam: Officials were told to work on establishing tribal homestays for the current tourist season. For making available “made in Araku” products in tourist hotspots, ASR district collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar on Thursday discussed the plan with multi-purpose development officers (MPDs), tahsildars and officials from the tourism department. The meeting was convened through a video-conferencing at the Collector’s Camp Office.

About setting up of homestays for tourists, wishing to stay overnight in tribal villages, particularly in Araku Valley, Lambasingi and Maredumilli, the collector said that MPDs will visit selected villages to train locals in tourism hospitality.

So far, 91 homestays have been identified in the Araku Valley mandal and 30 in the Chintapalli mandal. He also gave instructions to officials to enhance these homestays to attract more visitors. He also proposed identifying land along the national highway for selling products from Rampachodavaram. The meeting was attended by joint collector Dr. M.J. Abhishek Gowda, Paderu ITDA PO Thirumani Sripooja, curator Dr. Shankararalavu, MPDs from 22 mandals, tahsildars and others.