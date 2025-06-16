Homebuyers to Get TIDCO Allotments by Vijayadasami

Nellore: The beneficiaries of Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO)’s double-bedroom housing scheme (B and C categories) are expected to receive their homes by Vijayadasami. The construction work is moving at a fast pace.

On the other, the Nellore Municipal Corporation has agreed to refund the money to those whose housing allotments were delayed due to technical issues. Besides, those who received allotment notices, but haven’t claimed their homes were issued warnings that non-responsiveness may lead to reallocation.

Apart from this, the civic body has begun crackdown on unauthorised constructions with 25 illegal buildings already under scrutiny and petitions were filed in the court. Owners were issued summons and “unapproved structures” would face demolition.