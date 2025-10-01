 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Home Minister Warns Minors Against Rash Driving

Andhra Pradesh
Laxmi Pranathi
1 Oct 2025 12:33 AM IST

The minister noted that parents providing scooters and bikes to children before they attained the legal driving age is itself a law violation. This posed a threat to road safety and the society.

Home Minister Warns Minors Against Rash Driving
x
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita—DC Image

Visakhapatnam: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita pulled up two minors who were driving rashly near the 5th Battalion in Chinthalavalasa, Vizianagaram district, on Tuesday.

Noticing their dangerous speed, she stopped her convoy and spoke to the minors about their rule violation. She asked the police to inform their parents about their dangerous obsession.

The minister noted that parents providing scooters and bikes to children before they attained the legal driving age is itself a law violation. This posed a threat to road safety and the society.

Anitha, along with women and child welfare minister Gummidi Sandhyarani MSME minister Kondapalli Srinivas inspected the preparations for the CM’s visit to Datti village in Dattirajeru mandal on Wednesday.

Minister Kondapalli Srinivas explained that the CM’s monthly district visits were designed to understand and address the people's problems. The schedules included distribution of NTR Bharosa social pensions and direct interaction with residents to understand their concerns.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Home minister Vangalapudi Anita law violations road safety 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
Laxmi Pranathi
About the AuthorLaxmi Pranathi

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X