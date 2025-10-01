Home Minister Warns Minors Against Rash Driving

Visakhapatnam: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita pulled up two minors who were driving rashly near the 5th Battalion in Chinthalavalasa, Vizianagaram district, on Tuesday.

Noticing their dangerous speed, she stopped her convoy and spoke to the minors about their rule violation. She asked the police to inform their parents about their dangerous obsession.

The minister noted that parents providing scooters and bikes to children before they attained the legal driving age is itself a law violation. This posed a threat to road safety and the society.

Anitha, along with women and child welfare minister Gummidi Sandhyarani MSME minister Kondapalli Srinivas inspected the preparations for the CM’s visit to Datti village in Dattirajeru mandal on Wednesday.

Minister Kondapalli Srinivas explained that the CM’s monthly district visits were designed to understand and address the people's problems. The schedules included distribution of NTR Bharosa social pensions and direct interaction with residents to understand their concerns.