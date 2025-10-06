Home Minister Visits Tribal Students At KGH

Visakhapatnam:Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha visited King George Hospital (KGH) on Monday to meet tribal welfare students who are being treated for jaundice, following an outbreak at a girls' hostel in Parvathipuram Manyam district.

The visit comes a day after tribal welfare minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani inspected the facilities and met with affected students. Around 45 female students under the age of 17 from the AP Tribal Welfare Hostel in Kurupam are undergoing treatment, with 19 of them shifted to KGH for advanced medical care.

Speaking to reporters, Anitha assured that the government is providing comprehensive medical services to the affected students. "We have formed a committee with medical experts to conduct a thorough investigation," she said. "Officials are paying special attention, and we are taking all necessary precautions to ensure there are no further problems in the schools."

The minister emphasised that the NDA government is maintaining constant vigilance. "Ministers are continuously monitoring the situation, and officials are conducting regular inspections," she added.

An expert committee from Vizianagaram has been deployed to Kurupam to investigate the cause of the outbreak. Medical teams have collected water samples from Kurupam village, and paediatric doctors are conducting ongoing blood tests and medical examinations on the affected girls.

The government has also created standard operating procedures (SOPs) for post-discharge monitoring and treatment protocols.