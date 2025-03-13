Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha condemns attack on woman SI

Visakhapatnam: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha strongly condemned the attack on a woman sub-inspector (SI) during a dance programme at Gudivada village in Vepada mandal of in Vizianagaram. She warned that strict action would be taken against the culprits who acted excessively under the influence of alcohol.

The minister emphasised that misbehaving with a woman officer, especially one attempting to prevent inappropriate behaviour, was a grave offence. She also spoke with Vizianagaram superintendent of police Vakul Jindal who confirmed the arrest of nine suspects and reiterated the need for stringent measures to curb such incidents in future.

Anitha underscored that mistreatment of women, particularly during public events like fairs, would not be tolerated. The incident reflects law enforcement officers' and women's safety concerns. The incident has sparked widespread concerns for accountability and justice.