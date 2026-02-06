Home Minister Singles Out YSRC For Corruption, Adulteration

VIJAYAWADA: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha has accused Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government of presiding over large-scale corruption, which even involved defiling of the sacred Tirumala laddu prasadam.

Addressing a media conference at the Telugu Desam Party central office in Mangalagiri, Anitha alleged that adulteration had become the hallmark of governance. She charged that adulterated laddus had even been sent to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya during its consecration. She called it a serious affront to Sanatana Dharma.

The minister described YSRC’s “paramarsha yatras” as an attempt to divert public attention, disrupt traffic and endanger lives. “People have already delivered their verdict,” she underlined, saying those who have played with faith and public sentiment would face divine and democratic justice alike.

Countering YSRC over the use of adulterated ghee in Tirumala laddu prasadam, Anitha cited four official reports to assert that adulteration had indeed taken place.

Providing details, she said a report by the Central Food Technological Research Institute found palm oil adulteration in 2022, when Y.V. Subba Reddy had been the TTD chairman. Reports by the National Dairy Development Board and National Dairy Research Institute detected animal fat and chemical substances, while a Special Investigation Team under Supreme Court supervision also confirmed irregularities, the minister pointed out.