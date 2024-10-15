Home Minister Reviews Relief Operations Following Depression

VISHAKHAPATNAM: State Home and Disaster Management Minister Vangalapudi Anitha is actively overseeing disaster preparedness efforts in Andhra Pradesh as the region braces for the impact of a depression. Following the recent developments in the south-central Bay of Bengal, where low pressure is expected to strengthen, the Home Minister has been conducting a series of reviews from the Disaster Management Organization's office in Tadepalli.

The home minister said that the government is ensuring that District Collectors receive timely instructions to prepare for the impending storm. She emphasized that residents in cyclone-affected areas of the South Coast and Rayalaseema are being alerted through phone calls and messages, keeping them informed of potential heavy rainfall expected in the coming days and command control rooms have been established across various districts, including Chittoor, Kurnool, Nellore, Nandyala, Tirupati, and Prakasam, to facilitate effective monitoring and response efforts.

In her ongoing assessments, she is working closely with Special Principal Secretary Sisodia to evaluate the cyclone's impact using digital tools. She has urged fishermen, farmers, and shepherds to remain indoors until the storm passes, highlighting the importance of safety during severe weather conditions.

In a related development, the Andhra Pradesh government has appointed in-charge ministers for various districts to enhance administrative oversight during this critical period. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has been designated as the in-charge minister for Vizianagaram district.