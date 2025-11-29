 Top
Home Minister Anitha Reviews Preparedness Amid Cyclone Ditwah Alert in AP

Andhra Pradesh
29 Nov 2025 2:50 PM IST

Collectors instructed to enforce precautionary measures; emergency response teams on standby

Home Minister Anitha held a review meeting with senior officials at the Disaster Response and Management office on Saturday.

Amaravati: In view of Cyclone Ditwah warnings, Home Minister Anitha held a review meeting with senior officials at the Disaster Response and Management office on Saturday.

She directed authorities to assess the severity of the cyclone and alert vulnerable districts accordingly. The minister also spoke with district collectors of cyclone-prone regions and instructed them to strictly implement precautionary measures.
Orders were issued to deploy NDRF and SDRF teams for rescue and relief readiness. Officials informed that heavy rainfall is expected at scattered locations across southern coastal districts over the next two days.
The minister emphasized that preventing loss of life is the top priority and instructed constant monitoring, timely communication, and public alerts. She also stressed that field-level administration must remain vigilant around the clock.
DC Correspondent
