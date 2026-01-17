Home Minister Joins Tribal Community’s Kanuma Festivities

Visakhapatnam: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, accompanied by her family, celebrated the Kanuma festival with the tribal community of Anuku village in Anakapalli district.

Addressing the gathering, she expressed her joy at celebrating the festival with villagers, calling it a blessing from her previous life. She announced sanction of a road project worth ₹2.5 crore and assured people that infrastructure will be further improved, including a ration depot and a cell tower.

Anitha highlighted the importance of education, praising the achievements of 20 children who have studied up to intermediate and degree levels, particularly two girls who are continuing to pursue higher education.

The minister visited the Parideshamma Temple and joined the Sankranthi celebrations, interacting directly with villagers to understand their concerns. She distributed books to children, Sankranthi gifts to families, and personally served food before sharing lunch with the community along with her son and daughter.

Anitha’s son Nikhil presented cricket kits and sports T-shirts to youth. Villagers reciprocated by offering vegetables and crops they had cultivated.

The minister applauded the children’s dance performances.